Daktronics, Inc. discloses pandemic-related challenges and plans to improve

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the biggest supplier of large-screen displays, Daktronics, Inc., announced plans to improve while recovering from challenges prompted by the pandemic.

In an effort to uphold its reputation as a company, officials in the company decided to absorb the increased costs that came with operating under COVID and kept the delivery windows for its customers as close as possible to the original commitment date as supply chain, and manufacturing constraints would allow.

“To address supply chain volatility, we aggressively secured inventory to fulfill orders for our customers, consuming cash while increasing predictability of operations,” said Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president, and CEO.

Through all the challenges, Kurtenbach said he was proud that those at Daktronics Inc. actually increased sales, “I am proud of our team’s ability to increase our sales output during the second quarter and through the first half of the year under these conditions.”

Although sales increased, the company is currently trying to resolve its historical record of $463.1 million in backlog.

An example of one of its challenges is that the cost of Daktronics’ equipment has almost quadrupled. “Purchases of property and equipment totaled $16.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared to $4.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022,” reads the press release.

The company is trying to restructure its business plan in a way that protects them from future calamities.

“In order to increase financial flexibility in support of the strategic decision to buy and build component inventory to fulfill the record backlog level, on October 31, 2022, we amended our credit facility to temporarily increase the commitment by $10.0 million to $45.0 million until January 31, 2023, at which time the facility returns to $35.0 million with a maturity date of April 29, 2025,” reads the press release.

However, the company is proceeding with caution since they are not sure if the credit it asked for will be enough to cover its long-term needs. Those in the company are concerned about its long-term viability.

“It was concluded during the preparation of our quarterly financials, according to the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, these conditions ‘raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern’,” reads the press release.

Daktronics’ plan to address the $463.1 million in backlog

Productivity improvements from previous investments in factory capacity expansion and capital equipment and hiring only critical production and service personnel to increase output.

Operating margin improvement through pricing actions, product mix adjustments, and prudent management of operating expenses.

Reengineering designs for supply chain resiliency.

Normalizing inventory levels as supply chain challenges continue to ease.

Aggressive management of working capital.

Concentrating capital investments on maximizing asset returns.

Obtaining additional sources of liquidity, with the consent of its lead banking partner.

