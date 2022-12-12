Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide

PIERRE, S.D. – Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be impacted in those areas.

Officials continue to closely monitor the storm. A decision on state government office availability for Wednesday will be made Tuesday.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home Tuesday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

