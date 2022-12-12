Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide

Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. – Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be impacted in those areas.

Officials continue to closely monitor the storm. A decision on state government office availability for Wednesday will be made Tuesday.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home Tuesday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck

Latest News

Pierre declares emergency snow alert
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
(Source: Gray TV)
Congress approaches deadline, among other developments in Washington
Latest developments from Washington, D.C.
Heavy Snow and Ice
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather