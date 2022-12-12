Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29

Multiple semis have jackknifed on I-29.
Multiple semis have jackknifed on I-29.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday.

None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time.

Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post Monday, “Help #keepSDsafe and adjust your driving for winter weather conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck

Latest News

Heavy Snow and Ice
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow...
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart...
USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion
Scoreboard
Daktronics, Inc. discloses pandemic-related challenges and plans to improve