Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday.

None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time.

Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post Monday, “Help #keepSDsafe and adjust your driving for winter weather conditions.”

