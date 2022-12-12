Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the address and the early reaction to the proposals.

Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation rebuke comments made by former President Donald Trump to terminate portions of the Constitution, while Rep. Dusty Johnson explains why he voted against the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’

Joe Kirby, the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries joins the program to discuss the organization’s push to open South Dakota’s primary elections to all South Dakota voters, and the effect it could have on partisanship in elections.

And Humberto Giles-Sanchez sits down with the mayors of Rapid City and Box Elder as the Black Hills prepares for the arrival of the B-21 Raider.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa

Latest News

Gets pin win during victory over MSU-Moorhead
Augie wrestlers win home opener
Pierre girls open season with win at Stevens
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-9-22
Patriots JT Rock dunks during win at Washington
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-9-22
Lincoln and Sioux Falls fight during USHL game
Lincoln rallies past Stampede