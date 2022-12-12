Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in fatal train crash

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg(Cordell Wright)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two females from Harrisburg, S.D., have been identified as those who died Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.

Two female passengers in the pickup, Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Torgerson of Harrisburg, the 44-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Jason Husted, 43, of Sioux City, Iowa, was the operator of the train. He was not injured.

The use of a seatbelt for those involved is under investigation. Charges are pending against the pickup driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Great Plains Zoo shares videos of animals in the recent snow.
Great Plains Zoo animals experience Sioux Falls snowfall
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
3-month-old black lab was stolen from his car last night in Herrick, SD
UPDATE: Police help reunite family with stolen support dog in Herrick
Celebrates hoop in Cavaliers win at Roosevelt
Jefferson boys end Roosevelt’s 35-game win streak

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
SDSU-Holy Cross Recap