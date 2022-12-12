Names released in fatal train crash

Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two females from Harrisburg, S.D., have been identified as those who died Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.

Two female passengers in the pickup, Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Philip Torgerson of Harrisburg, the 44-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Jason Husted, 43, of Sioux City, Iowa, was the operator of the train. He was not injured.

The use of a seatbelt for those involved is under investigation. Charges are pending against the pickup driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

