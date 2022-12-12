Avera Medical Minute
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week helps keep seniors safe

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, held the first full week of December, offered a reminder to the community to reevaluate how loved ones drive.

Getting older brings changes in overall health, and older individuals could be taking medications that may impair their driving. While you or your family may not need the evaluations now, health officials say the week is a great way to get the conversation started.

“Our specialty is in driving rehabilitation and evaluations and then making that recommendation on whether someone is safe to continue driving, whether maybe they should restrict driving to certain areas or certain times of day, or whether it’s time to think of driving retirement,” said Jami Dalchow, occupational therapist at Sanford Health.

A doctor’s order is needed to get an evaluation. Dalchow suggests individuals talk with their family and doctor to determine if it is right for them. Having an evaluation does not automatically lead to not being able to drive.

