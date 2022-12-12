Pierre declares emergency snow alert

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – In anticipation of the impending blizzard, the City of Pierre has issued an emergency snow alert, ordered City offices closed on Dec. 13, and cancelled the Dec. 13 City Commission meeting.

Effective at midnight tonight, no parking is allowed on the emergency snow routes. The snow alert will remain in effect until the snow event has passed and the alert is lifted. The declaration means those who park on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing until the alert is lifted.

“Our goal is safety,” said Pierre City Administrator Kristi Honeywell. “We need vehicles off emergency snow routes so we can keep them passable for emergency operations or those who must be out in potentially dangerous conditions.”

The City is prepared to begin salting streets as needed throughout the evening and night to prevent ice buildup. Once snow accumulations begin, curb-to-curb plowing along snow routes will start. Residential street snow removal will not begin until the snow event has subsided and emergency snow routes have been cleared.

There will be no City trash collection on Dec. 13.

For additional information about City snow operations and an Emergency Snow Route map click here.

To receive Snow Alert notifications via email or text message, register at public.alertsense.com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.