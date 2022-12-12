Avera Medical Minute
Police: Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls.

The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.

More information will be coming later this morning with the Sioux Falls Police Department’s briefing.

