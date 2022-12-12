Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question committed a traffic violation. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver sped away, and officers did not pursue the car then.

Approximately one hour later, officers were informed about a burglarized garage, and the suspect’s car and license plate matched the vehicle from the prior traffic violation.

The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but currently resides in Minnehaha County Jail. Spielmann was charged by Lincoln County Deputies with Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Spielmann is also facing charges from Minnehaha County, including Aggravated Eluding, Second Degree Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Eluding, Traffic Violations, and Theft.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.