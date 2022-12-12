Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call

The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but...
The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but currently resides in Minnehaha County Jail. Spielmann was charged by Lincoln County Deputies with Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Spielmann is also facing charges from Minnehaha County, including Aggravated Eluding, Second Degree Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Eluding, Traffic Violations, and Theft.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question committed a traffic violation. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver sped away, and officers did not pursue the car then.

Approximately one hour later, officers were informed about a burglarized garage, and the suspect’s car and license plate matched the vehicle from the prior traffic violation.

The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but currently resides in Minnehaha County Jail. Spielmann was charged by Lincoln County Deputies with Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Spielmann is also facing charges from Minnehaha County, including Aggravated Eluding, Second Degree Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Eluding, Traffic Violations, and Theft.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

Latest News

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
Police responded to an early morning shooting in western Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man in critical condition after shooting
Rounds, Thune amongst top in Senate for spending on charter flights
Snow call center
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions