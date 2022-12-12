Avera Medical Minute
Police: Sioux Falls man in critical condition after shooting

Police responded to an early morning shooting in western Sioux Falls.
Police responded to an early morning shooting in western Sioux Falls.(KLTV Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in western Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to the 5200 block of W. 12th St. at about 2 a.m. Officers were the first to arrive and found the victim had been shot in the face. The victim was not able to talk, but a friend with him gave officers some information.

The shooting happened near the 5800 block of W. Christopher Pl., according to police. The victim and his friend had reportedly met up with others, and one of the other individuals pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Clemens said police do not know what the shooting was about or what led up to it.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. His injuries were described as life-threatening, and he is in critical condition.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for anyone who has any information to call the police or contact CrimeStoppers. The police are also looking for surveillance footage from those who live in that area and have home security cameras that point toward the street. They are not necessarily looking for a recording of the shooting but rather people coming and going from that area.

