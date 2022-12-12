Avera Medical Minute
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.

Clemens said the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Sioux Falls police are investigating the incident.

