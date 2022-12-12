Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding.

Sioux Falls city plows are on the streets, getting ready for another round of moisture. But other crews are specifically clearing paths to the city’s storm drains and sewer, like city Sewer Collections Technician Dylan Marsh.

“We do have a couple groups of guys out. We’re in blades and skid loaders out, we’re opening B-1 grates. We’re opening up inlets, making sure we get that flow of water, get that water into our system as efficient as possible.” Marsh said.

The increased chance for rain, freezing rain and mixed precipitation could cause street flooding in certain areas of Sioux Falls. Not only are city crews looking to clear the paths to drains, snow removal companies are already taking measures to prevent it.

“We’re kind of fortunate, because we can blow the snow. So we’re not having to pile it in the curbs, like where a lot of guys have to pile it in the curbs. That helps with the flooding, because the water can at least run.” Specialized Property Care owner Charles Haddock said.

It’s been a wetter start to winter than last year, which means Specialized Property Care is having to push to make sure their clients’ homes and businesses are ready. Haddock said they’ve also been going back through and clearing a path for water to run away from driveways and sidewalks.

“For us anyways, we’re know that’s going to be a problem. Especially as this year has been back to back larger events so far. So we’re trying to clear those curb lines. That way, that water has somewhere to go.” Haddock said.

Both the city and snow removal companies are asking residents to help them clear areas in front of drains, and make a path for runoff from gutters to those drains as well.

“If you’ve got a snowblower at home, run it down your curb line and clear that curb all the way from your house to your neighbor’s house. It’s going to make a world of difference.” Haddock said.

“If you have the chance, get out and clean that one in front of your house. We’re doing the best we can with the guys that we have. We have a great team that keeps our storm sewer clean year-round.” Marsh said.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.