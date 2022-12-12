Project Warm Up gifts blankeets to those in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need.

The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.

“We had a student who recently lost her mom to cancer, and she had picked out a blanket specifically for her mom,” said Tracy Vik, the organizer of the project. “Her mom used that every day for the last two weeks of her life now that student has that blanket, and she gets to wrap herself in that blanket and just feel close to her mom.”

If you would like to contribute to Project Warm Up, you can donate fleece, host a blanket party of your own or donate funds. The organization’s Venmo is @GotFleece, they also have a Paypal.

