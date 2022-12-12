Avera Medical Minute
Registration opens for 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon

Registration for the 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon is now open.
Registration for the 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon is now open.(Sioux Falls Marathon)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority announced Monday that registration for the 2023 Sioux Falls Marathon is now open.

Runners will be welcomed back to Sioux Falls on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, for the full marathon, half marathon, and 5K.

All races will start and finish at Howard Wood Field. Participants can sign up at SiouxFallsMarathon.Com.

The Sioux Falls Marathon Expo will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the Saturday Expo “kicks off marathon weekend and gives participants the opportunity to pick up race packets and swag items and provides them the chance to visit with a variety of running-related vendor booths.”

“The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is very appreciative of the support the Sioux Falls Marathon receives each year from the City of Sioux Falls, runners, sponsors, and volunteers,” said Project Director Jerry Palleschi. “We are always eager to showcase our great city to both local and visiting runners.”

Race Times

Marathon: 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon: 7:00 a.m.

5K: 10:15 a.m.

Net proceeds from the event each year benefit the Sanford Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. In 2022, the Sioux Falls Marathon raised more than $21,000 for the cause.

2023 Sioux Falls Marathon Schedule of Events:

• Saturday, Aug. 26 — Sioux Falls Marathon Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon

• Sunday, Aug. 27 — Marathon at 6:30 a.m., half marathon at 7 a.m., and 5K at 10:15 a.m. at Howard Wood Field

About the Sioux Falls Sports Authority

Established in 2006, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority has played host to the Summit League Basketball Championships, more than a dozen NCAA and NAIA championships, the annual Sioux Falls Marathon, and the recently created Sioux Falls Boxing Classic.  For more information, visit sfsportsauthority.org.

