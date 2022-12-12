Avera Medical Minute
SDSU adjusts, survives & advances in FCS Playoffs

By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it was not as easy as many as anticipated, South Dakota State’s football team did deliver what was expected yesterday in the FCS Quarterfinals.

A victory over Holy Cross.

The Jackrabbits ended up winning 42-21 in a game that was far closer than the final score indicated and far different than the 31-3 first round playoff meeting between the two in the spring of 2021. The Crusaders led for much of the first half and had the game tied heading into the fourth led by quarterback MAtthew Sluka’s 212 yard rushing performance.

South Dakota made some adjustments and scored 21 points in the final frame, with the defense rising up to stop the Crusaders, advancing to the FCS Semifinals for the fifth time in six years.

SDSU will host Montana State on Saturday at 3:00 PM on ESPN 2 in a rematch of last year’s semifinal in Bozeman that MSU won 31-17.

