Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after leading officers on a chase Saturday.

Lincoln County Deputies, Tea PD Officers, South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers, and Game Fish & Parks Officers, assisted the SFPD with locating a burglary suspect they were just recently in a pursuit with.

A witness tip led officers to 473rd avenue and 272nd street, which is one mile west of Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle stuck in the snow in a field and the suspect was still trying to escape.

Law enforcement was forced to break the car windows in order to gain entry into the vehicle.

EMS was summoned to the scene as a precaution due to the suspect being tased. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance prior to being booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

In addition to SFPD charges, the suspect was charged by Lincoln County Deputies for resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

