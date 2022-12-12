Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday

Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday(Sam Tastad)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop.

That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave.

Details have not been confirmed at this time, but it is believed the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash.

Reports over the police scanner said that officers used surveillance footage to locate the suspect nearby.

We expect to learn more at police briefing on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Great Plains Zoo shares videos of animals in the recent snow.
Great Plains Zoo animals experience Sioux Falls snowfall
(Source: MGN)
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
3-month-old black lab was stolen from his car last night in Herrick, SD
UPDATE: Police help reunite family with stolen support dog in Herrick
Authorities investigate a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a train near Harrisburg, SD.
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Noem’s budget address; Push for open primaries
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
SDSU-Holy Cross Recap
Traveling a Big Concern
Tyler Roney's Sunday Morning Forecast