Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop.

That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave.

Details have not been confirmed at this time, but it is believed the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash.

Reports over the police scanner said that officers used surveillance footage to locate the suspect nearby.

We expect to learn more at police briefing on Monday.

