Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but...
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call