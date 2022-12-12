Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Senior leader at Clark High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trey Huber is a leader a Clark High School. He gets it done in the classroom with a 3.97 GPA.

“Really what drove me, was my parents are pushing me to be the best I can be constantly, day in and day out, whether that be academics or sports,” said Trey.

Trey is very active in athletics.

“I participate in football, basketball, track. And this year, I’m going to tryout golf, during the school season as well,” said Trey.

“Great leader on the football field, as well one of our best team captains for two years now. Quarterback, defensive back, nominated all state team. Great leader, and like I said about the classroom too, leads by example. Don’t have to tell this man to do the right thing, it’s just always happening.” said football coach David Severson.

He plans to go to college after high school.

“Right now my options are Lake Area for some sort of Ag degree. Or Northern, for some sort of finance, so that I can use it in the Ag field. Then I can use it on the farm when I get older. Eventually after I go to college, I would like to move away for awhile and experience some new things. Then eventually, I’m hoping that leads me back to our family farm, and that’s what I’d like to do in the future,” said Trey.

“Whatever he decides he wants to do, he’ll be able to go do it, we’re sure,” said FACS teacher Tammie Paulson.

Trey is thankful, he’s been a student in Clark.

“Yeah it’s definitely, I think a huge advantage growing up in a smaller community, because you’ve got support of the basically the whole town around you. You know every relationship with your teachers, is one that you will carry with you forever,” said Trey.

For being named out Scholar of the Week, Trey gets a $250 scholarship from the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

