USDA climate-smart agriculture projects now top $3 billion

The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart...
The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Scott McFetridge
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The federal government has announced another $325 million for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The latest list of 71 recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers.

The payments follow $2.8 billion awarded in September to 70 projects, mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the latest round of funding Monday at Tuskegee University, a historically Black college in Alabama, and said it’s vital that small operations benefit from the program.

