WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days.

We’ll start off Monday with quite a bit of cloud cover around the region before rain starts to develop Monday afternoon and evening. While the precipitation will stay as rain in the south, up north, we may see a quick switch to some freezing rain or a rain/snow mix. Chances of snow will increase in central South Dakota heading into Tuesday, while precip should stay as rain in the southeast. In northeastern South Dakota, we may be dealing with even more sleet and freezing rain. Tuesday night will see all of the precipitation switch over to snow, and that snow will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday. The heaviest snowfall is favored over northern and western South Dakota and not as much in the Sioux Falls area. Some parts of central and western South Dakota could see more than a foot of snow with lighter amounts the farther southeast you head. Ice will be a concern along the Buffalo Ridge and into parts of northeastern South Dakota. Some parts of western South Dakota could see over a foot of new snow.

This storm will gradually diminish throughout the day Thursday and finally exit by Friday. We’ll be much cooler by the time we get into the end of next week. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

