74th annual Cattlemen’s Convention takes place in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is hosting their 74th annual convention and tradeshow this week in Pierre.

The event provides a platform for ranchers across the state to meet, talk policy, and discuss the latest happenings in the industry. Beyond that, ranchers are gearing up for the big winter storm rolling into the state.

The threat of inclement weather for the state over the next several days is at top of mind for attendees. Many ranchers who planned to attend the event chose to stay home or leave early on account of the weather.

“One of the main things we worry about is if the power does go out, we have a lot of extra effort. Keeping water tanks unfrozen and getting feed to cattle really becomes a challenge,” said Warren Symens, vice president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. “Cattle can take a lot of cold if you keep feed in front of them. Their main way of staying warm is eating.”

The convention is scheduled to continue Tuesday despite the weather.

