CAIR calls for probe into possible bias motive in Neighborhood Market vandalisms

The store’s owner, Hayder Hayyawi, said his place has been vandalized three times since opening...
The store's owner, Hayder Hayyawi, said his place has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in Sioux Falls in January of 2022.
By Kesia Cameron and CIAR
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - The repeated reports of vandalism that took place at the Neighborhood Market have caught the attention of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CIAR, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is calling for an investigation into the possibility of a biased motive for the repeated cases of vandalism targeting a grocery store owned by Iraqi immigrants in Sioux Falls.

The Neighborhood Market sells Middle Eastern food in Sioux Falls and was vandalized last Wednesday night. The owners, an Iraqi couple, were in the kitchen cleaning the oven when they heard glass breaking. They hid in the kitchen while the alleged perpetrators vandalized the store. This is the third time in less than a year that the store has been vandalized.

“No American deserves to have their livelihood attacked as this couple did. The fact that their store has been vandalized three times in less than a year should raise red flags for investigators. We urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive in this despicable attack,” Corey Saylor, CAIR Research and Advocacy Director.

Following the incident, South Dakota Voices for Peace and Startup Sioux Falls started a fundraising campaign to help the store owners rebuild.

A threatening note was also allegedly left at the story warning them not to reopen. On Saturday, someone reportedly left a note saying “Don’t reopen. Shut your mouth, it will get worse.”

Note left at Neighborhood Market
Note left at Neighborhood Market(Dakota News Now)

Saylor said CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.

