Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Capture and share your wintery snapshots

Do not jeaprodize your safety while taking photos/videos
Snowflake
Snowflake(Aaron Burden)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are blizzards, snowstorms, ice storms, and winter blasts moving through the area.

Please only take photos/videos if it is safe to do so, and share them below.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon...
Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
Mitchell Police search for missing at-risk teen
Avera Medial Minute: Mitral Clip offers option for heart procedures
Northwestern seeks first NAIA National Football Champoinship since 1983 on Saturday
Northwestern NAIA Championship Media Day
South Dakota State hosts Montana State in the FCS Semifinals on Saturday
SDSU set for playoff rematch with Montana State