In Coyote volleyball or nursing Aimee Adams is the ultimate team player

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It doesn’t take long to take one important thing away from Aimee Adams time with the Coyote volleyball program.

“More than anything she is such a great teammate. She might be one of the most unselfish people that we have ever had go through this program. She just 100 percent wants to see the team have success. She obviously wants to be good but it is so much more about the team than it ever is her.” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.

That spirit might come from the opportunity USD volleyball gave the native of Breda Iowa when they recruited her.

“Coming here they allowed me to do nursing school at the same time so that was a huge reason why I came here. A lot of other programs said no to me doing nursing school and volleyball at the same time.” Adams says.

Over the last four years Aimee balanced spiking kills on the volleyball floor with learning potentially lifesaving lessons she could one day put to use as a nurse.

“Studying on the road, studying any chance I can really! And then working ahead, like if we have a big trip coming up, working ahead definitely helps.” Aimee says.

Adams was certainly able to come to the rescue on the hardwood for the Coyotes, starting every match over her final three years and notching 568 kills.

“She plays off block and, more than anything, she is a ball of energy.” Williamson says.

“She always has a very positive attitude and is always giving to her teammates.” USD Senior Elizabeth Juhnke says.

As a playing career ends and a professional career begins, Aimee is thankful for benefits she took from both.

“Just the teamwork atmosphere, work and interdisciplinary environment. So I think that definitely plays a roll and also working under pressure, you have to do that as a nurse every day, and then also on the court you have to work under pressure so I think it goes hand-in-hand.” Aimee says.

And the program she left behind is grateful for the standard she set.

“She is going to be somebody that people are going to look back on and want to be like.” Williamson says.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.