Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn.(Famartin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A customer shot an employee at a KFC in St. Louis after being told the restaurant was out of corn, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police said the customer started making threats through the speaker box then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

Police said an employee came outside to speak to the customer, who then shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect drove away. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
The 26-year-old suspect, Lucas Spielmann from Sioux Falls, was located in Lincoln County but...
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
A Florida man is accused of killing his roommate over a video game console.
Roommate killing trial begins
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud