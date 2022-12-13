Avera Medical Minute
Electric companies prepare for winter storm

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wintry weather is moving in; road crews are getting ready and so are electric companies.

Ice build-up could potentially bring down power lines leaving people without power and heat.

This is the case for Codington Electric in Watertown that monitors and prepares year-round for severe weather.

General manager, Dave Eide says this is mostly in anticipation for major ice storms.

“Usually when we get ice what happens with the weather is temperatures are just right where it’s about at freezing and it usually starts drizzling or raining and starts collecting on metal and mainly overhead powerlines,” said Dave Eide, Codington Clark Electric general manager.

Saying it can actually have an impact on the lines.

“It will create more weight the line is really designed to support if you get like two inches of ice or diameter of ice on a line,” said Eide.

This is what motivated them to find solutions.

“It’s been about a forty-year plan to eliminate overhead powerlines and we have about two thousand miles that we take care of and we only have about three hundred miles of overhead lines,” said Eide.

Reminding people, the dangers of downed powerlines.

“That pure rainwater acts just like an insulator so we’ve had numerous occasions where an overhead with end up on the ground and it will still be energized so it can be extremely dangerous,” said Eide.

If you do happen to come by a downed powerline, Eide cautions to keep your distance and notify the electric company.

