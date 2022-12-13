Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions.
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions.(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather.

The new dates for food distributions are as follows:

• Sioux Falls rescheduled to Dec. 17 (Ransom Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Empower Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

• Pierre rescheduled to Dec. 21

• Ipswich rescheduled to Dec. 22

• Onida rescheduled to Dec. 27

• Kimball rescheduled to Dec. 30

• Reliance rescheduled to Dec. 30

Please visit FeedingSouthDakota.Org/Mobile to stay informed about mobile food distribution updates.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon...
Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

Members of the commission and the Fairgrounds task force met Monday to hear from an...
Minnehaha County Commission discusses future of the Sioux Falls fairgrounds
Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version
Thick snow covers streets in Pierre
Sarah Parker brings us the latest
Slick side roads with ice and snow in Aberdeen
snow storm deer buck
Watertown Police advise against traveling in risky weather conditions