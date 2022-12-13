Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather.

The new dates for food distributions are as follows:

• Sioux Falls rescheduled to Dec. 17 (Ransom Church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Empower Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

• Pierre rescheduled to Dec. 21

• Ipswich rescheduled to Dec. 22

• Onida rescheduled to Dec. 27

• Kimball rescheduled to Dec. 30

• Reliance rescheduled to Dec. 30

Please visit FeedingSouthDakota.Org/Mobile to stay informed about mobile food distribution updates.

