George McGovern MS loses power, sends students home early

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - George McGovern Middle School released students around noon Tuesday on account of a power outage.

The school started the day with a two-hour delay. The power company reportedly told school officials the school would have power shortly after students arrived. However, the fix was delayed.

Students were at school for about an hour and a half before the decision was made to send them home around noon.

Since then, the power at the school has been restored.

As a part of the district’s Safe & Secure Schools Plan, 100 battery-powered lights were taken to McGovern to be used when students needed to use the restroom or to access places where there is no natural light.

Students will not have to make up the day.

