Grouchmas raising funds for ten nonprofits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community fundraising, grinch-inspired event is back to help out ten nonprofit organizations across the Sioux Empire. Grouchmas begins Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 pm and goes until 8:30 pm and can be done from the comfort of your home this year. The event is going virtual due to inclement weather. Bidding will be open through December 24 and items available for pickup starting on December 27.

