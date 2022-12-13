Avera Medical Minute
Grouchmas raising funds for ten nonprofits

The Grouchmas decorations are all part of what organizers are calling Fallsville which they hope will make the charity event fun for everyone.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The community fundraising, grinch-inspired event is back to help out ten nonprofit organizations across the Sioux Empire. Grouchmas begins Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 pm and goes until 8:30 pm and can be done from the comfort of your home this year. The event is going virtual due to inclement weather. Bidding will be open through December 24 and items available for pickup starting on December 27.

