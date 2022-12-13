Jackrabbits sweeps Monday basketball twin bill with UT-Martin & Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised to a 75-36 win over UT Martin Monday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 scoring run in the first half and a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Skyhawks.

Madysen Vlastuin matched her career-high with 14 points to lead the Jackrabbit offense. The sophomore went 5-for-8 from the floor and knocked down three 3-point buckets while adding a rebound and an assist.

The Jacks (7-4) also got double figures from Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard, who put up 11 and 10 points, respectively. Selland also tallied five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Burckhard had five boards, four assists and two steals.

UT Martin (3-6) took a 6-4 lead to open the game but was then held scoreless for the final five minutes of the first quarter while the Jacks rattled off 11 straight points. Vlastuin drained a three to open the second period to make it a 12-point contest.

An eight-point stretch extended SDSU’s lead to 18 with 2:30 left in the half and the Jacks went into the locker room up 16, 31-15.

Burckhard scored the first 10 SDSU points of the second half, including two 3-pointers, to push the lead to 20. The Jacks upped the advantage to 29 with a Vlastuin triple at the 1:30 mark of the third quarter.

Selland hit a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter, sparking 12 straight points to push the margin to 67-27. Mesa Byom put up the Jackrabbits’ final six points of the night, extending the lead to 42, on the way to the 39-point win.

The Jackrabbits finished the night 57 percent from the floor while going 10-for-20 from long range. SDSU registered 22 assists on 26 made baskets. Dru Gylten dished a team-high five assists.

SDSU had a 38-21 advantage in rebounding, which was led by seven boards for Brooklyn Meyer.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks paced the Skyhawks with 14 points. The visitors were 30 percent from the field and 22 percent from the 3-point line.

NOTES

SDSU’s 22 assists is a season high.

Madysen Vlastuin’s 14 points matches her career high, which she set at Iowa State last season.

The Jackrabbits had a season-high 10 steals.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits take on No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

MEN’S BASKETBALL RECAP

Two days after their dramatic 23-point second half comeback win over Eastern Washington there was no drama for the South Dakota State mens basketball team on Monday night, winning the second half of a basketball doubleheader with Mount Marty 85-56.

The Rabbits had five players score in double figures led by Broden Lien’s 20 points. Zeke Mayo added 18 points, Tanner Te Slaa scored 14, Mat Mimms had 11 and Matt Dentlinger.

Lennox’s Josh Arlt led the Lancers with 14 points. Tash Lunday added 12.

