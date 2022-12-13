Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Major Winter Storm Continues

Rain, Ice, and Snow Still Falling
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days.

Rain and freezing rain are falling in southeastern parts of the region this morning. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time this morning to not only scrape any ice off your vehicle, but to also give yourself extra time and distance for stopping. Roads are slick out there and with storm drains jammed up with ice, we’re seeing some street flooding out there, especially in intersections. Snow continues to fall up north and out west.

We’ll see a transition of freezing rain to rain in the southeastern parts of the area, but we’ll remain with the freezing rain/some snow in northeastern South Dakota. We’ll stay as all snow in central and western South Dakota where the accumulations will be the heaviest. Tuesday night will see all of the precipitation switch over to snow, and that snow will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall is favored over northern and western South Dakota and not as much in the Sioux Falls area. Some parts of central and western South Dakota could see more than a foot of snow with lighter amounts the farther southeast you head. Ice will be a concern along the Buffalo Ridge and into parts of northeastern South Dakota. Some parts of western South Dakota could see over a foot of new snow.

This storm will gradually diminish throughout the day Thursday and finally exit by Friday. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon...
Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Logo
Tracking A Major Winter Storm
Mon
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Winter Storm Update
Heavy Snow and Ice
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast