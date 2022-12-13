Major Winter Storm Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the region. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days.

Rain and freezing rain are falling in southeastern parts of the region this morning. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time this morning to not only scrape any ice off your vehicle, but to also give yourself extra time and distance for stopping. Roads are slick out there and with storm drains jammed up with ice, we’re seeing some street flooding out there, especially in intersections. Snow continues to fall up north and out west.

We’ll see a transition of freezing rain to rain in the southeastern parts of the area, but we’ll remain with the freezing rain/some snow in northeastern South Dakota. We’ll stay as all snow in central and western South Dakota where the accumulations will be the heaviest. Tuesday night will see all of the precipitation switch over to snow, and that snow will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall is favored over northern and western South Dakota and not as much in the Sioux Falls area. Some parts of central and western South Dakota could see more than a foot of snow with lighter amounts the farther southeast you head. Ice will be a concern along the Buffalo Ridge and into parts of northeastern South Dakota. Some parts of western South Dakota could see over a foot of new snow.

This storm will gradually diminish throughout the day Thursday and finally exit by Friday. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

