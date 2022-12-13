Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County Commission discusses future of the Sioux Falls fairgrounds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future of the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls remains a topic of conversation for the Minnehaha County Commission.

Members of the commission and the Fairgrounds task force met Monday to hear from an architectural consultant who specializes in fairground venues. Monday’s report revealed the fairground’s location as one of its strengths, as well as the draw of Sioux Falls as a destination.

An outdated expo building with ventilation issues and substandard electrical or outside trailers were found to be notable drawbacks.

The suggestion is to replace the expo building with a more flexible-use building, including one to house livestock shows. The price tag would be up to $105 million.

“Taxpayers have to be convinced that spending $100+ million is worth the greater return to the community,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky.

The projection of a five-year ramp-up plan would create more jobs and other financial benefits to the area, including $9.9 million of tax revenue to the City of Sioux Falls.

The offer to buy the fairgrounds was also part of Monday’s conversation.

