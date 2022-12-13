Mitchell Police search for missing at-risk teen

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old, according to their Facebook post.

The Mitchell Police Department described the missing teen, Kiets Antelope, as an at-risk juvenile. Antelope was last seen on Dec. 11 around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 5th Ave in Mitchell.

Antelope is 5′9″ and approximately 140 lbs and was last seen wearing a black and blue sweater, gray jeans, a gray baseball cap, and black Converse shoes.

Officers ask anyone with information on Antelope’s location is urged to contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400.

