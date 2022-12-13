Avera Medical Minute
Northwestern hungry to win first national title in nearly 40 years

Red Raiders depart for North Carolina tomorrow in advance of Saturday’s National Championship game
Red Raiders preparing to jet off to national title game in North Carolina
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Over the last couple of years the Northwestern Red Raiders have been knocking on the door of winning their first NAIA National Championship since 1983.

On Saturday they’ve got a chance to break that door down.

The Red Raiders met with the media today amidst their final preparations to head down to Durham North Carolina for the National Championship game against Keiser, Florida, on Saturday. Many of the players on this group were a part of the 2020 team that fell in the national title game, as well as last year’s squad which came up just short in the semifinals against Morningside.

The Red Raiders are healthy and playing their best football during the postseason, winning their three games by a combined score of 139 to 51, and are eager to try and bring Orange City the program’s third national title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM CST with ESPN Plus streaming the game.

