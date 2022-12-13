Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, starting at 10 a.m. (CT), part of I-90 will be closed due to hazardous driving conditions.

The DOT says the freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds have closed the east and westbound lanes from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) in effect at 10 a.m. (CT). More closures are expected this afternoon that will extend from Rapid City into the Wyoming Border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain this afternoon.

The DOT’s Facebook post says, “Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible during this storm system.”

There are many No Travel Advisories in place across state highways throughout the central and western parts of the state, with secondary highways also becoming hazardous and impassable.

