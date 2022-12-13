Avera Medical Minute
Police: 25-year-old arrest from Sunday’s convenience store robbery

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say they have custody of the suspect connected to Sunday’s robbery in western Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 5:45 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on the convenience store clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Officers found the suspect in central Sioux Falls. Officers called for SWAT assistance since the suspect had presented a gun during the robbery. Through negotiation, the SWAT team was able to gain custody of the suspect peacefully around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The gun was discovered to be a BB gun.

The 25-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Meron Berhe, was charged with First-Degree Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

