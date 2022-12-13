Semifinal rematch with Montana State on deck for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team can punch their ticket to the FCS National Championship Game on Saturday and get a measure of revenge in the process when they host Montana State in the semifinals at 3:00 PM on ESPN 2.

SDSU pulled away from a competitive Holy Cross team on Saturday 42-21 in the quarterfinals to set up yet another playoff rematch.

One year ago in the semifinals the Jackrabbits, playing their fourth game in their fourth different timezone in as many weeks as an unseeded team, ran out of gas after tying the Bobcats in the first half, giving up 14 unanswered points and falling 31-17.

Travel not an issue this time around with top seeded SDSU getting the game in Brookings and, at least when speaking to us in the media, neither is getting a little payback.

The victor faces the winner of Friday’s semifinal between Incarnate Word and North Dakota State for the FCS National Championship on Sunday, January 8th in Frisco, Texas.

