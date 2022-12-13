Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls area schools to start late Tuesday, others cancelling classes

Schools closed
Schools closed(MGN, Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Public Schools announced a two-hour late start Tuesday due to the impending storm.

Harrisburg students will also start late Tuesday.

Other districts, like Aberdeen, and Watertown made the decision Monday night to cancel classes Tuesday.

You can see a full list of delays and closures here.

