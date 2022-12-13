Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls businesses offer new perspective on winter weather

The plaza outside Fernson Brewing Company and Dakota News Now shows the snowfall in downtown...
The plaza outside Fernson Brewing Company and Dakota News Now shows the snowfall in downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several Sioux Falls businesses shared suggestions for making the most of the weather Tuesday.

From restaurants to bookstores to bars, the Sioux Falls community has a number of ways to take advantage of the current inclement weather.

JL Beers suggests getting festive with their variety of stouts and porters.

REACH Literacy is offering a 25% discount off books and gifts when you stay inside and order online Tuesday.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. recommends some downtown dining at cozy spots like Parker’s Bistro.

Simply Ever After Entertainment suggests a Disney movie to celebrate the snow day.

Pizza Cheeks turned Bob Seger lyrics into an invitation to grab some pizza by the slice.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks suggest using time stuck at home to get a jump on purchasing preference points.

