SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amidst severe weather, several flights through the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or cancelled Tuesday, according to the airport’s website.

The latest status of arrivals and departures at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport can be viewed at SFAirport.Com.

