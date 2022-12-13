Sioux Falls police connect with kids through Camp Postcard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With reports of youth crime on the rise across the nation, Sioux Falls authorities and local civic groups are taking a proactive approach by building relationships with teens.

Monday, this was the main topic of conversation at the downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club meeting.

Representatives from the Sioux Falls Police Department shared information about their efforts to reach kids, including Camp Postcard, which is a free summer camp that brings together law enforcement and students.

“The ongoing connection of those kids, building that relationship with their school resource officer and then going to school and seeing them again and knowing that they can trust them, or they’re going to a new middle school but they already know that face there because they met them at camp—that immediate impact we’ve already seen. It’s huge,” said Sarah Hanson from the Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

Those attending Monday’s meeting say opportunities like Camp Postcard are the first step in getting teens to change their perspective on relationships with law enforcement.

