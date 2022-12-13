Avera Medical Minute
Slick side roads with ice and snow in Aberdeen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Monday and throughout the night, Aberdeen did receive rain which turned to ice with dropping temperatures.

Reporter Sarah Parkin said the city did prepare for the expected harsh weather, and they iced the main roads. Although the main roads are not so bad, the side roads are still very slick, and you should use caution if you do have to travel.

The Aberdeen School District and the Ipswich Warner School Districts are all closed today. If you do have to travel, be sure to check SD511.Org to keep an eye on road conditions.

If you have any questions, the snow support call center can be reached at (605)367-8600.

If you would like to show us what you’re seeing, submit your wintery snapshots here. Please only take photos/videos if it is safe to do so.

