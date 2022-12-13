Avera Medical Minute
Thick snow covers streets in Pierre

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Pierre, the snow plows and salt trucks did not get an early start clearing roads this morning, and the streets were quiet.

The city of Pierre offices are closed, the city of Fort Pierre offices are closed, and the two school districts are also closed, said Reporter Austin Goss, so the streets were quiet this morning.

The snow is expected to continue all morning and is packed in pretty thick. If you do have to commute, stay safe and proceed with caution.

If you do have to travel, be sure to check SD511.Org to keep an eye on road conditions.

If you have any questions, the snow support call center can be reached at (605)367-8600.

If you would like to show us what you’re seeing, submit your wintery snapshots here. Please only take photos/videos if it is safe to do so.

