Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Superintendents prepare to call snow days ahead of winter storm

With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions.

For superintendents in rural areas, like Ipswich School District Superintendent Trent Osborne, the earlier the call to cancel school can be made, the better.

”If it’s obvious, we will make the call the night before, but 6 o’clock is generally my time where it’s either we’re going to go to a 10 o’clock start to give me another hour to figure it out or we’re done. We have teachers that travel from Aberdeen and surrounding communities to come here. I don’t want them on the roads and then find out later,” said Osborne.

That decision, however, isn’t made without serious consideration and recommendations. Superintendents in the area spoke with meteorologists from the Aberdeen National Weather Service office on Monday to get a full picture of what the forecast will be.

”It’s very nice having the folks up in Aberdeen at the National Weather Service because they’re right here, locally, and their perspective and their forecasts are based out of our area,” said Warner School District Superintendent Michael Kroll.

Superintendents also rely on each other to make decisions to delay or cancel. Osborne says communicating with other superintendents relieves some of the pressure of being the administrator to make the call.

”We’ll start at 4 o’clock in the morning and superintendents are texting each other. I am probably part of four or five different groups that text each other and, ‘What are you going to do today? What are you thinking? What are you seeing?’ and that’s really nice to have that early in the morning,” said Osborne.

With the current forecast, however, Osborne expects to at least call a few snow days this week, if not more.

“With rain into snow tonight, I see it’s going to be pretty difficult for Tuesday, and then a foot of snow makes it difficult for Wednesday. If we continue to have 30 mile an hour winds, farm families and some of our rural communities are going to have a tough time digging out,” said Osborne.

You can view a full list of delays and cancellation here.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
The Clay County Jail shows that 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday and charged...
USD basketball player arrested on rape charges
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck

Latest News

Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
Pierre declares emergency snow alert
(Source: Gray TV)
Congress approaches deadline, among other developments in Washington