Superintendents prepare to call snow days ahead of winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions.

For superintendents in rural areas, like Ipswich School District Superintendent Trent Osborne, the earlier the call to cancel school can be made, the better.

”If it’s obvious, we will make the call the night before, but 6 o’clock is generally my time where it’s either we’re going to go to a 10 o’clock start to give me another hour to figure it out or we’re done. We have teachers that travel from Aberdeen and surrounding communities to come here. I don’t want them on the roads and then find out later,” said Osborne.

That decision, however, isn’t made without serious consideration and recommendations. Superintendents in the area spoke with meteorologists from the Aberdeen National Weather Service office on Monday to get a full picture of what the forecast will be.

”It’s very nice having the folks up in Aberdeen at the National Weather Service because they’re right here, locally, and their perspective and their forecasts are based out of our area,” said Warner School District Superintendent Michael Kroll.

Superintendents also rely on each other to make decisions to delay or cancel. Osborne says communicating with other superintendents relieves some of the pressure of being the administrator to make the call.

”We’ll start at 4 o’clock in the morning and superintendents are texting each other. I am probably part of four or five different groups that text each other and, ‘What are you going to do today? What are you thinking? What are you seeing?’ and that’s really nice to have that early in the morning,” said Osborne.

With the current forecast, however, Osborne expects to at least call a few snow days this week, if not more.

“With rain into snow tonight, I see it’s going to be pretty difficult for Tuesday, and then a foot of snow makes it difficult for Wednesday. If we continue to have 30 mile an hour winds, farm families and some of our rural communities are going to have a tough time digging out,” said Osborne.

