Waking up to icy, wet conditions in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls has been hit with some freezing rain overnight, causing slick, icy roads with pockets of standing water and slushy snow.

Last night the city advised residents to clear their storm drains from the snow to prevent flooding. There are pockets of standing water in the streets, so proceed with caution.

Reporter Cooper Seamer took us to the intersection of 49th and Louise, which is prone to flooding. There is a build-up of water, but Cooper says cars can still make it through.

If you would like to submit your wintery snapshots to share with others, click here.

