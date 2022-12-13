Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown Police advise against traveling in risky weather conditions

snow storm deer buck
snow storm deer buck(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department says not to travel in city limits due to the current and forecasted weather conditions.

Authorities say, unless absolutely necessary, do not travel as conditions continue to deteriorate.

In addition, due to these hazardous winter weather conditions, all City Facilities are closed to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. These closures include City Hall, Watertown Regional Library, Watertown Regional Airport, Bramble Park Zoo, and Prairie Lakes Wellness Center.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal train crash in Harrisburg
Names released in fatal train crash
“It’s just unfortunate that a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life because of the...
Questions surround Penitentiary vehicle crash, inmate death in Sioux Falls
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon...
Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital
First Alert Weather Day Logo
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions.
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
Members of the commission and the Fairgrounds task force met Monday to hear from an...
Minnehaha County Commission discusses future of the Sioux Falls fairgrounds
Dakota News Now Morning News - VOD - clipped version
Thick snow covers streets in Pierre
Sarah Parker brings us the latest
Slick side roads with ice and snow in Aberdeen