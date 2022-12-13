Watertown Police advise against traveling in risky weather conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department says not to travel in city limits due to the current and forecasted weather conditions.

Authorities say, unless absolutely necessary, do not travel as conditions continue to deteriorate.

In addition, due to these hazardous winter weather conditions, all City Facilities are closed to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. These closures include City Hall, Watertown Regional Library, Watertown Regional Airport, Bramble Park Zoo, and Prairie Lakes Wellness Center.

