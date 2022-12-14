3rd anonymous letter highlights ongoing staffing, safety concerns at State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new anonymous letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and Dakota News Now is highlighting a long list of issues stemming from ongoing staffing shortages within the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

The open letter was emailed Tuesday night and lists Gov. Noem, incoming Attorney General Marty Jackley, and former South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young as recipients, as well as dozens of other DOC employees. It’s signed, “A Concerned Staff Member.”

It’s the third anonymous letter to raise concerns about the Department of Corrections since May 2021.

The most recent author points to the implementation of a new schedule provided by DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko and Director of Prisons Amber Pirraglia as a catalyst for a mass exodus of staff, citing that over 35 staff have resigned or retired in the five weeks since the schedule was implemented.

Gov. Noem appointed Wasko to the position in February, after the previous DOC Secretary retired in August 2021 and several high-level employees within the DOC were fired amid an investigation into complaints of nepotism, low pay, and sexual harassment at the state penitentiary.

Gov. Noem also visited the state penitentiary in July 2021 to speak with employees, and later said, “The staff is tired and the staff is being asked for a lot. They deserve better equipment than what they have. They deserve to have more flexibility with their families.”

According to the letter, at the time of Gov. Noem’s visit, the state penitentiary was down about 50 officers. Based on the standards of the new schedule, the letter says that number is “well over 100.”

Among the workforce issues noted in the email, staff is being required to work more overtime to cover vacancies, sometimes without warning:

For example, on Friday, December 2nd, 7 overnight officers were told they could not leave and they would have to work the early shift (an additional 8 hours) at the Hill, this does not include officers mandated to stay at Jameson. These forceful mandates come with often only a few hours warning before it takes effect. How are we supposed to live our lives this way? In addition, if you are forcefully mandated to stay and DO NOT volunteer you are not paid double pay as is normal for working overtime, you are only paid time-and-a-half. Doesn’t this seem retaliatory in nature?

An email shared with Dakota News Now also shows an announcement for increasing mandatory overtime for state penitentiary staff.

Email to South Dakota State Penitentiary staff. (Submitted)

Adding to the concerns about working overtime, the list of grievances includes concerns about breaks. The letter mentions a meeting between Pirraglia sergeants, where they were allegedly told that staff members do not need to receive breaks. It also alleges that there have been multiple occasions of staff being mandated to work an additional 5-8 hours without receiving a break.

The letter also raises concerns about increased safety risks stemming from the staffing situation:

If there was an emergency to take place, we no longer have the staff to have an emergency response team (known as an A-team) to respond to situations. Technically, in the event of an inmate-on-inmate assault or an inmate-on-staff assault anywhere in the facility, no one is assigned to respond. Since only the minimums on units are established and filled, officers on those units are not supposed to respond since this would make the unit go below the minimum.

The letter points to the 2011 killing of Correctional Officer Ronald Johnson, who was attacked during a failed prison escape attempt. It says the “man down” radio system that was put into place after the attack no longer works as it was intended, and according to an official email, the system is “old and obsolete” with “no replacement.”

According to the email, the majority of posts where staff members are alone for an extended period of time are now single-officer posts, raising concerns about another dangerous incident:

“It is a general consensus among staff that we are just waiting for inmates or a staff member to get killed or severely hurt, so that another shake-up can happen, and leaders can act as if they care.”

The letter also highlights issues that are primarily affecting inmates at the state penitentiary, such as:

Cancelled religious activities

Cold showers

Increasing infrequent rounds

Infrequent rec times, including instances of Pheasantland Industries workers being forced to choose between working or rec time

Mailroom struggling to keep up

Visits cut significantly from over three hours per visit to approximately one hour, available on fewer days in the past 2 years, and reductions from seven days a week to two times a week

Running out of food before everyone has had a chance to eat

Dakota News Now has reached out to Gov. Noem’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Corrections for comment, but we have not received a response.

