3rd anonymous letter highlights ongoing staffing, safety concerns at State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new anonymous letter sent to Gov. Kristi Noem and Dakota News Now is highlighting a long list of issues stemming from ongoing staffing shortages within the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
The open letter was emailed Tuesday night and lists Gov. Noem, incoming Attorney General Marty Jackley, and former South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young as recipients, as well as dozens of other DOC employees. It’s signed, “A Concerned Staff Member.”
It’s the third anonymous letter to raise concerns about the Department of Corrections since May 2021.
The most recent author points to the implementation of a new schedule provided by DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko and Director of Prisons Amber Pirraglia as a catalyst for a mass exodus of staff, citing that over 35 staff have resigned or retired in the five weeks since the schedule was implemented.
Gov. Noem appointed Wasko to the position in February, after the previous DOC Secretary retired in August 2021 and several high-level employees within the DOC were fired amid an investigation into complaints of nepotism, low pay, and sexual harassment at the state penitentiary.
Gov. Noem also visited the state penitentiary in July 2021 to speak with employees, and later said, “The staff is tired and the staff is being asked for a lot. They deserve better equipment than what they have. They deserve to have more flexibility with their families.”
According to the letter, at the time of Gov. Noem’s visit, the state penitentiary was down about 50 officers. Based on the standards of the new schedule, the letter says that number is “well over 100.”
Among the workforce issues noted in the email, staff is being required to work more overtime to cover vacancies, sometimes without warning:
An email shared with Dakota News Now also shows an announcement for increasing mandatory overtime for state penitentiary staff.
Adding to the concerns about working overtime, the list of grievances includes concerns about breaks. The letter mentions a meeting between Pirraglia sergeants, where they were allegedly told that staff members do not need to receive breaks. It also alleges that there have been multiple occasions of staff being mandated to work an additional 5-8 hours without receiving a break.
The letter also raises concerns about increased safety risks stemming from the staffing situation:
The letter points to the 2011 killing of Correctional Officer Ronald Johnson, who was attacked during a failed prison escape attempt. It says the “man down” radio system that was put into place after the attack no longer works as it was intended, and according to an official email, the system is “old and obsolete” with “no replacement.”
According to the email, the majority of posts where staff members are alone for an extended period of time are now single-officer posts, raising concerns about another dangerous incident:
The letter also highlights issues that are primarily affecting inmates at the state penitentiary, such as:
- Cancelled religious activities
- Cold showers
- Increasing infrequent rounds
- Infrequent rec times, including instances of Pheasantland Industries workers being forced to choose between working or rec time
- Mailroom struggling to keep up
- Visits cut significantly from over three hours per visit to approximately one hour, available on fewer days in the past 2 years, and reductions from seven days a week to two times a week
- Running out of food before everyone has had a chance to eat
Dakota News Now has reached out to Gov. Noem’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Corrections for comment, but we have not received a response.
