Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.(MGN)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiets Antelope was reported missing tonight, he was last seen on December 11th around 10pm in...
UPDATE: Body of missing at-risk 15-year-old found in Mitchell
I-90 closed
UPDATE: Part of I-90 closed starting 10 a.m.
Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be...
Noem extends state government office closures to Wednesday
The 25-year-old suspect from Sioux Falls, Meron Berhe, was charged with First-Degree Robbery...
Police: 25-year-old arrest from Sunday’s convenience store robbery
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks at US-Africa Business Forum
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk’s jet
Being on the interstate will result in a citation.
Portion of I-90 remains closed
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford