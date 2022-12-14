Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen residents prepare for winter storm

Kessler's Grocery staff say they saw a rush of customers coming in to stock up on groceries ahead of the winter storm.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The snow began to fall in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning, and Hub City residents prepared for it to last for a few days.

The snowfall began around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and heavy snow picked up around 3:00 p.m. that afternoon. Temperatures in Aberdeen hovered just above freezing throughout the day, so the several inches of snow that accumulated were heavy and wet.

With snow in the forecast for several days, staff at Kessler’s Grocery in Aberdeen say they saw a rush of customers coming in hoping to stock up on food for the days ahead.

“We definitely have a lot more customers coming in. A majority of them are buying a lot of meat and a lot of snacky items, tons of pizza, just trying to get those warm, fuzzy feeling type foods. That’s what we’re seeing a lot of increase in buys,” said Brittnee Vogel, Marketing Director for Kessler’s Grocery.

The influx of customers began early in the week before the began to fall.

“Sunday and Monday were a very busy time for us. We had all our team, everyone on-deck bagging groceries, taking groceries out to peoples’ cars, making sure that we had enough meat cut, making sure that our shelves were stocked with everything that people needed,” said Vogel.

The items Kessler’s saw fly off the shelves included warm, comforting foods perfect for winter weather.

”Definitely, the meat department stocks up on extra stuff. So, we do a lot of hamburger around this time with the storms coming in, and then pizza and chips, crackers, kind of the go-tos for your soups kind of things,” said Vogel.

Vogel says Kessler’s Grocery plans to stay open if possible throughout the week to make sure customers have access to groceries they may need.

